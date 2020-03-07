Women's Six Nations: England beat Wales 66-7 to maintain Grand Slam charge

Women's Six Nations England: (24) 66 Tries: Cleall 3, Daley-McLean, Fleetwood, Millar-Mills, Cokayne, Aldcroft, Botterman, McKenna Cons: Scarratt 7 Wales: (0) 7 Tries: Penalty try

England are one win away from a second successive Grand Slam after a Poppy Cleall hat-trick helped them power past Wales in front of a record Twickenham Stoop crowd.

Katy Daley-McLean's superb solo score was the pick of England's 10 tries.

Amy Cokayne crossed on her 50th cap and Vicky Fleetwood, Harriet Millar-Mills, Zoe Aldcroft, Hannah Botterman and Sarah McKenna also touched down.

Wales were awarded a penalty try but remain without a win this year.

The crowd of 10,974 is a record for an England women ticketed home game outside of a World Cup, surpassing the record of 10,545 set at Exeter's Sandy Park in the 2019 Six Nations.

England must wait to see if and when they can complete the Grand Slam, with next weekend's game against Italy postponed because of coronavirus.

Their match against Wales was the only Women's Six Nations fixture of the weekend, with Scotland v France and Ireland v Italy both called off because of the virus.

Daley-McLean shows star quality

Many had written Wales off before kick-off after their 50-0 loss to France in the previous round, but the visitors showed they would not take defeat lying down as they drove England's forwards back in a scrum in the second minute.

It looked like the Red Roses would respond immediately when Lydia Thompson, in for the injured Jess Breach on the right wing, found a bit of space but she was swiftly barged into touch by Wales defenders.

It was an impressive start from the amateur side but England's professional forwards eventually got the upper hand, sending lock Cleall over from close range.

The Red Roses relentlessly rampaged on from there, building through phases five metres out until Cleall dived under the posts to score again.

Wales may not have got on the scoreboard, but they dominated another scrum as England's intensity seemed to drop, an issue Simon Middleton's side also faced in their third-round victory against Ireland.

Daley-McLean single-handedly brought the game to life and the crowd to its feet as she found a gap in the Welsh defence and covered around 40m, side-stepping Wales full-back Kayleigh Powell to score a memorable try.

Still Wales would not give in and immediately made their way into England's 22 but an overthrown line-out ended their best chance at points so far.

England continued to lack fluidity in attack and it felt as if they should have scored more tries as half-time approached. Eventually, their driving maul delivered the bonus-point as it rolled over the tryline, with Fleetwood touching the ball down.

More soon.

Line-ups

England: Scott; Thompson, Scarratt (capt), Reed, McKenna; Daley-Mclean, Riley; Cornborough, Cokayne, Brown, Cleall, Aldcroft, Millar-Mills, Fleetwood, Beckett.

Replacements: Kerr, Botterman, Bern, Hunter, Harper, Hunt, Harrison, Venner.

Wales: Powell; Caitlin Lewis, Hannah Jones, Lake, Neumann; Wilkins, Bevan; Pyrs, Kelsey Jones, Hale, Evans, John, Butchers, Bethan Lewis, Lillicrap (capt).

Replacements: Kelly, Hope, Ruth Lewis, Crabb, Lock, Ffion Lewis, Bluck, George