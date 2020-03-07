Matthew J Watkins: Ex-Wales centre dies at the age of 41

Matthew J Watkins made 18 Wales appearances from 2003-06

Former Wales centre Matthew J Watkins has died at the age of 41 after a long illness.

Watkins retired in 2011 and revealed in 2013 he had been diagnosed with a rare form of pelvic cancer.

He leaves his wife Stacey and sons Siôr and Tal.

Two of his former teams, Dragons and Scarlets, paid tribute to Watkins. He also played for Gloucester and Wales A and fundraised for cancer charities after his playing career ended.

Watkins graduated to Dragons via the Newbridge, Pontllanfraith and Newport clubs.

Dragons said: "Everyone at Dragons Rugby is deeply saddened at the passing of our former player Matthew J Watkins."

Their statement added: "Matthew will be missed by so many and our sincere condolences go out to Matthew's wife Stacey, his sons Siôr and Tal, family and friends.

"The thoughts of everyone at Dragons Rugby are with them all at this very sad time."

Scarlets echoed Dragons' sentiments, and said: "He is fondly remembered as a silky-skilled, creative midfielder, who was a hugely popular figure among our supporters, the playing squad and staff at Stradey."

