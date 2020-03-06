Women's Six Nations: Scotland v France postponed after home player tests positive for coronavirus

Scotland Women's Six Nations match with France in Glasgow on Saturday has been postponed after a home player contracted coronavirus.

The player is being treated in "a health care facility but is otherwise well", say Scottish Rugby, while seven members of the Scotland playing and management staff are in self-isolation.

Scotland men v France at Murrayfield on Sunday is set to go ahead as planned.

Scotland women's last game, in Italy, was called off over coronavirus fears.

Dr James Robson, Scottish Rugby's chief medical officer said, "We are pleased that our player is doing well and that all the correct medical procedures have been followed and continue to be followed.

"We are working with the Scottish Government in continuing to observe and follow NHS advice."

More to follow.