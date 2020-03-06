Bristol Bears: Saracens duo Ben Earl and Max Malins join on loan for 2020-21 season

Ben Earl has made 55 Saracens appearances and made his England debut against Scotland in this season's Six Nations tournament

Saracens duo Ben Earl and Max Malins will join Bristol Bears from the recently-relegated side on a season-long loan for the 2020-21 campaign.

Back-row Earl, 22, made his England debut against Scotland in this season's Six Nations and has also signed a new "long term" contract with Saracens.

Twenty-three year-old back Malins has also agreed new terms with Saracens.

"We believe Ben and Max add further quality and depth to a really exciting squad," director of rugby Pat Lam said.

He continued: "Ben can play across the back row and has been a standout performer in the Premiership this season, rightly earning his first cap in the 2020 Six Nations.

"Max is a 23 year-old with a bright future in the game - he's a versatile player who, along with Ben, caused a lot of havoc in our away loss to Saracens in December."

Since making his debut for the club, Earl has gone on to make 55 appearances for Saracens while Malins has moved up to the first team after making his debut in 2016-17.

"I believe Ben and Max will benefit significantly from the experience of being part of our team and culture, as we strive to grow and compete on both fronts next season," Lam added.