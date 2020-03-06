England v Wales: Captain Alun Wyn Jones insists Dan Biggar is fit

Dan Biggar training with Wales a day before the Six Nations trip to Twickenham

Guinness Six Nations: England v Wales Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 7 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales & Radio Cymru, with text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones says Dan Biggar is fit to play after being named in Wayne Pivac's side for the Six Nations match with England at Twickenham.

Biggar has overcome a knee injury suffered playing for Northampton against Saracens last Saturday.

The fly-half was named in the side on Thursday but there were still doubts raised over his participation.

"I can tell you he's going to play tomorrow," said Jones.

The 34-year-old added: "I can't guarantee you anything as I'm not a doctor or a medical professional. All I know is the team sheet and he's going to play.

"I've seen Dan move and shake and do all those things today. I have seen him kicking and passing. Thankfully Dan has come through and he's available this week. He trained fine today and we're looking forward to tomorrow."

Cardiff Blues fly-half Jarrod Evans is a replacement at Twickenham while Sam Davies has been called into the squad and travelled to west London to act as cover.

Wales have had a spate of injuries at fly-half with Gareth Anscombe, Rhys Patchell and Owen Williams sidelined with Jones highlighting Biggar's importance.

"That number 10 position in Wales is always perennially in vogue," said Jones.

"Dan has got the jersey and the pressure is there and you can see that from his performances.

"When the pressure is there he performs and I am sure he will do it tomorrow."

Biggar has been criticised for his attitude towards English referee Matt Carley during the 27-23 defeat against France after arguing against decisions which did not go his way.

Biggar and Jones are former Ospreys team-mates and the latter insisted it was his responsibility as skipper to manage the situation.

"It's my job to harness that," said Jones, who will play his 147th international on Saturday.

"If I haven't done that I've probably failed him, but there are people across the park who are doing that in different ways.

"It's how we channel that as players and Dan has shown in the past he's channelled that in performances where he's been man-of-the-match, had great phases of play, and I'm sure that will be no different tomorrow.

"There are a few things you need to say when you get to a certain level in the game and sometimes you don't have to talk about things you know can be fixed by performance.

"For us both and the squad, temperament should be challenged through actions and not talk."

