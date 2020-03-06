Ma'afu Fia: Tonga prop signs new contract with Ospreys

Ma'afu Fia takes on Argentina for Tonga at the 2019 World Cup in Japan

Tight-head prop Ma'afu Fia has signed a two-year contract with Ospreys.

The Tonga international, 30, joined the Welsh region from New Zealand Super Rugby side Highlanders in 2015.

Fia struggled with a knee injury last season, but is hoping for a clear run of games from now until the end of the current campaign.

"It has been pretty frustrating, especially last year. This season has been pretty good, touch wood," said Fia.

"The injury hasn't helped me, I am really looking to get some consistency in form and a run of games. This season has been pretty good, but you need game-time and hopefully it happens from now on.

"There is a lot of competition for places here, and that is good and always means training is good and that always helps the team."

Fia is the latest in a long line of Ospreys to sign a new deal, following lead of the team's Wales internationals such as captain Justin Tipuric, centre Owen Watkin, and locks Bradley Davies and Adam Beard.

"I have enjoyed my time here even though this season has not been the greatest season but the boys make this a good place to come to work," said Fia.

"I have a young family who are quite settled in Wales now and you don't just want to uproot and leave. My oldest has just started school here and that was a big factor in staying here.

"I enjoy Wales and the rugby here. I always try to do my best on the field, and I always want to lend a hand, especially to the younger boys."