Six Nations: Government asks organisers to explain TV rights bidding process

Wales are the reigning Six Nations champions

The government has asked Six Nations organisers to explain its rights bidding process after reports the tournament would no longer be on free-to-air television from 2022.

BBC and ITV share the broadcast rights, but it appears a joint bid may not be allowed when the deal ends in 2021.

It has been reported the championship would go behind a paywall on Sky.

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee chair Julian Knight said it was a "huge concern".

Knight has written to Six Nations council chairman John Jeffrey to express his concerns.

In a separate DCMS statement, he said: "We cannot allow this to be a deal done behind closed doors. Fans have a stake in this and a right to know what's going on.

"Charging rugby fans to watch the tournament on TV would go against the spirit of broadcasting rules intended to ensure that sporting events like this are freely available to all.

"We're demanding answers about the process and want reassurance about reports that suggest the favourite to win with a multi-million pound bid would take the Six Nations off terrestrial screens."

Six Nations organisers have said they "would not rule anything out" with regards to awarding broadcasting rights, before adding that speculation was "highly premature".

A motion to keep the Six Nations on free-to-air TV has been tabled in parliament by Kevin Brennan, Labour MP for Cardiff West.

England's home games were on Sky from 1997 to 2000, but Six Nations games have been free-to-air since then.