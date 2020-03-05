Jordy Reid: Gloucester sign Ealing Trailfinders flanker for 2020-21 season

Jordy Reid has been playing in the Championship with Ealing Trailfinders

Gloucester will sign flanker Jordy Reid from Championship side Ealing Trailfinders at the end of the season.

The Australian, 28, scored two tries in 41 Super Rugby games for the Rebels before joining Ealing in 2018.

He has since scored seven tries in 27 appearances, and could fill the back-row void left by Jaco Kriel's recent exit from the Premiership club.

"We've been looking for a certain type of player," director of rugby David Humphreys told the Gloucester website.

"Jordy has been one of the standout players in the Championship over the past couple of seasons and, having watched him play for Ealing this season, I believe the Gloucester Rugby supporters will love his style of play."

Reid will join the Cherry and Whites following his commitments with Ealing in 2019-20.