Coronavirus: Munster and Connacht Pro14 games in Italy postponed

Connacht have won seven and lost six of their 13 Pro14 games this season

Connacht and Munster's upcoming Pro14 games in Italy have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

Munster were scheduled to face Benetton on 21 March before Connacht's trip to Zebre on 28 March.

The Italian government has extended restrictions on sporting events until 3 April.

The Pro14 have said they aim to reschedule both postponed fixtures for later in April or May.

"Pro14 Rugby has taken this action in order to protect the wellbeing of our participating clubs' players, other staff and supporters, and provide some degree of certainty in an evolving situation," read the Pro14's statement.

"This decision is fully supported by the board of Celtic Rugby DAC."

The Pro14 have also said that discussions are also on-going regarding the rescheduling of the two Pro14 Round 13 fixtures - Zebre v Ospreys and Benetton v Ulster - which were called off at the end of February.