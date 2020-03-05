England v Wales: Mark Wilson and Anthony Watson return for hosts

Wilson and Watson's last England appearances were in England's Rugby World Cup final defeat by South Africa in November

Guinness Six Nations: England v Wales Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 7 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales & Radio Cymru, with text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Flanker Mark Wilson and wing Anthony Watson will make their first England appearances since the Rugby World Cup after being named to start against Wales in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Wilson, who has recovered from knee injury, joins Courtney Lawes and Tom Curry in the back row.

Watson is back after a calf problem and replaces Jonathan Joseph.

Eddie Jones has again named six forwards on the bench but there is no Sam Underhill in the 23.

Joseph, usually a centre, was deployed on the wing in the previous round's win over Ireland, but also misses out on the matchday squad.

Prop Mako Vunipola was left out England's training squad as a coronavirus precaution. The 29-year-old travelled through Hong Kong on his return from Tonga last weekend, but is symptom-free and training with club side Saracens.

England team to face Wales:

Daly; Watson, Tuilagi, Farrell, May; Ford, Youngs; Marler, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Kruis, Lawes, Wilson, Curry

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Genge, Stuart, Launchbury, Ewels, Earl, Heinz, Slade

The match is the first chance for England coach Eddie Jones to test himself at Test level against Wales coach Wayne Pivac after four years of rivalry with his predecessor Warren Gatland.

"Wales are a very tough, well-coached side and they've been building on their attack since Wayne Pivac has taken over," said Jones.

"It's always a tough game against Wales and we know they will bring that toughness to all the contest areas."