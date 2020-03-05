Six Nations: Irish positives in Italy postponement - Rory Best

Rory Best won 124 caps for Ireland in a 14-year international career

Former Ireland captain Rory Best says the team could benefit after the Six Nations game against Italy was put back because of coronavirus concerns.

The postponement means Ireland will have a three-week break before playing leaders France in Paris on 14 March.

"Ireland will be looking at it from a sporting positive," said Best.

"We have three weeks to prepare for what's a one-off game - it's a great opportunity to go to Paris and win."

The game in Paris is still on at present after the French government prohibited gatherings in excess of 5,000 people in confined (enclosed) areas because of coronavirus fears.

However, it has been reported that the French government may view a match with an 80,000 capacity as too big a risk so it could be played behind closed doors or at a later date.

Fixture chaos

England's match against Italy on 14 March is set to be postponed, throwing the Six Nations schedule into further chaos.

France lead the standings with Ireland four points behind after going down 24-12 to England in their last game on 23 February.

"It's also difficult - all they wanted to do is get back out to play after the England game," added Best, who retired after the World Cup in October.

"We don't know what's going to happen with the France game but ultimately the welfare and health of people comes first.

"Ireland will assume the game is going ahead and they will prepare as such."