England v Wales: Visitors drop Faletau, but Liam Williams and Dan Biggar fit

Taulupe Faletau won the first of his 75 Wales caps against the Barbarians in June, 2011. He has also made four Lions test appearances

Guinness Six Nations: England v Wales Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 7 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales & Radio Cymru, with text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Taulupe Faletau has been dropped to the bench as Josh Navidi comes in at number eight to face England in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Saturday.

Liam Williams returns on the wing after a four-month lay-off.

Williams has not played since injuring an ankle at the World Cup in October but replaces Josh Adams on the wing.

Fly-half Dan Biggar injured a knee as Northampton lost to Saracens last weekend, but has been passed fit while scrum-half Gareth Davies is omitted.

Tomos Williams takes over at half-back while Navidi's recall and British and Irish Lion Faletau's demotion means Aaron Wainwright is left out.

Coach Wayne Pivac's four changes also see Rob Evans replace fellow Scarlet Wyn Jones at loose-head prop.

Williams has not played since an ankle injury sustained in training before the World Cup semi-final against South Africa in Japan in October 2019.

The 28-year-old replaces World Cup top try-scorer Adams, who misses the rest of the Six Nations with his own ankle injury suffered in the 27-23 defeat by France.

Dragons' Davies officially joins Wales squad

Williams joins Leigh Halfpenny and George North in the back three.

North failed a head injury assessment after being forced off against France, but has successfully returned to training after undergoing concussion protocols and being assessed by an independent specialist.

Biggar was given every chance to prove his fitness after hyper-extending his knee.

Jarrod Evans is again Biggar's deputy, but Pivac has also called up Dragons' Sam Davies to the Wales camp.

Scarlets scrum-half Davies drops out of the squad after starting in the France defeat.

Tomos Williams regains the number nine shirt he wore in the 42-0 victory over Italy and 24-14 loss in Ireland, while Webb is selected after making his Bath debut last weekend.

Navidi missed the first three games with a hamstring injury, but slots into the back-row alongside Ross Moriarty and Justin Tipuric.

Navidi's last match was for Cardiff Blues against Leicester in the Challenge Cup on 12 January and missed the first three Six Nations rounds because of a hamstring injury.

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations 2020: Recalling Paul Ringer's England v Wales red card 40 years on

Wyn Jones drops out of the match squad altogether as Saracens' Rhys Carre returns on the bench while Aaron Shingler provides the lock cover instead of Wasps' Will Rowlands who was ruled out with a knee injury.

"We've had a good two weeks and we are really excited about heading up to Twickenham for what will be a huge Six Nations clash," said Pivac.

"We have had the chance to put the disappointments of the loss to France behind us and we know heading to London we need to be more clinical in attack and convert the opportunities that we are creating.

"Liam's return to full fitness is a positive after the loss of Josh (Adams), as is the return of Josh Navidi.

"We have been targeting this game for both of their returns and they have trained really well so it's a great opportunity for them on Saturday."

Wales: Halfpenny; North, Tompkins, Parkes, Williams; Biggar, T Williams; R Evans, Owens, D Lewis, Ball, AW Jones (capt), Moriarty, Navidi, Tipuric.

Replacements: Elias, Carre, L Brown, Shingler, Faletau, Webb, J Evans, McNicholl.

For the latest Welsh rugby union news follow @BBCScrumV on Twitter.