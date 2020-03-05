Coronavirus: England's Six Nations games against Italy set to be postponed

England v Italy during the 2019 Six Nations
England's matches have been put back after Italy's away trip to Ireland was also postponed

England's Six Nations games against Italy in Rome on 14 and 15 March are expected to be postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The men's and women's contests were initially set to take place behind closed doors in order to curb the spread of the virus.

Italy is the worst-hit European country with more than 3,000 cases.

Ireland's Six Nations games at home to Italy on 7 and 8 March were postponed last week.

More to follow.

