England v Wales: Coach Wayne Pivac ponders Twickenham selection options

Liam Williams has won 62 caps for Wales and played three Tests for the British and Irish Lions against New Zealand in 2017

Guinness Six Nations: England v Wales Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 7 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT

Ex Wales captain Jonathan Davies says Liam Williams has the qualities to start against England despite being sidelined for more than four months.

Williams is in contention to start at Twickenham on the wing after recovering from an ankle injury sustained during the World Cup in October 2019.

"The match fitness these days you can get through preparation in the training camps," said Davies.

Wales are also waiting on the fitness of fly-half Dan Biggar.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac is looking to replace World Cup top try scorer Josh Adams who will miss the rest of the Six Nations with an ankle injury suffered in the 27-23 defeat against France.

Williams, who re-joined Scarlets from Saracens last month, has not played since sustaining an ankle injury in training before the World Cup semi-final against South Africa in Japan.

The 28-year-old is now in line to join Leigh Halfpenny and George North in the back three against England.

North failed a head injury assessment against France but has returned to training after undergoing concussion protocols and being assessed by an independent specialist.

Scarlets wing Johnny McNicholl is also in the starting selection equation after being named as a replacement for the last two matches against Ireland and France.

"Liam breaks defenders down and is always a threat, he runs good angles and cuts the line very well," said former Wales fly-half and BBC pundit Davies.

"It will be an interesting selection with three out of the four of them and hopefully he (Pivac) will select an exciting back three because that is what they will need at Twickenham."

Biggar is being given every chance to prove his fitness after hyper-extending his knee while playing for Northampton against Saracens last weekend with Jarrod Evans the alternative option.

Media playback is not supported on this device Twickenham is a very tough place – Warburton

"Dan is key defensively and his kicking from hand has been spot on, and his attitude going into the Twickenham camp will be of great value," said Davies.

"If he is fit he starts, so fingers crossed."

Scrum-half will also be an area of debate with Rhys Webb challenging Gareth Davies for a place in the match-day 23-man squad after making his debut for Bath last weekend.

Davies started in the France defeat after Tomos Williams had worn the number nine shirt in the 42-0 victory over Italy and 24-14 loss in Ireland.

Cardiff Blues back-rower Josh Navidi is also back in contention after missing the first three games with a hamstring injury.

