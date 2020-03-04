Six Nations: Will Griffiths replaces Dom Booth for Wales U20s

Will Griffiths will make his second start of the campaign against England

Six Nations: England v Wales Venue: Kingsholm, Gloucester Date: Friday, 6 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales and report on BBC Sport website

Wales Under-20s have made one change ahead of Friday's Six Nations game against England at Gloucester's Kingsholm.

Dragons hooker Will Griffiths gets the nod over Scarlets' Dom Booth, who is named among the replacements.

Gareth Williams' side secured their first win of the campaign against France in their previous game.

"We were proud of the effort the boys put in against France and the win gives the boys a lot of confidence," he said.

"They have built well throughout the campaign and improved as the campaign has gone on.

"We've had some pretty special results over the past 12 months but consistency is key for these young players going into professional rugby.

"England have a great pedigree at this level but to go and play in front of the Shed in Gloucester will be a great occasion and something the boys are really excited about."

England won away in France and Scotland but lost at home to Ireland in their last game.

Wales Under-20s: Jacob Beetham (Cardiff Blues), Frankie Jones (Aberavon), Bradley Roderick (Ospreys), Aneurin Owen (Dragons), Mason Grady (Cardiff Blues), Sam Costelow (Leicester Tigers), Ellis Bevan (Cardiff Met); Theo Bevacqua (Cardiff Blues), Will Griffiths (Dragons), Ben Warren (Cardiff Blues), James Fender (Ospreys), Ben Carter (Dragons), Ioan Davies (Cardiff Blues), Jac Morgan (Scarlets - Captain), Morgan Strong (Ospreys)

Replacements: Dom Booth (Scarlets), Callum Williams (Scarlets), Harri O'Connor (Scarlets), Ed Scragg (Dragons), Gwilym Bradley (Cardiff Blues), Dafydd Buckland (Dragons), Joe Hawkins (Ospreys), Luke Scully (Worcester Warriors)