Freddie Clarke: Gloucester forward signs new contract at Kingsholm

Freddie Clarke has made seven starts for Gloucester this season

Gloucester forward Freddie Clarke has signed a new contract at Kingsholm.

The Cherry and Whites have not disclosed the length of the 27-year-old former London Scottish back-row's deal.

Clarke moved to Gloucester from the Championship club in 2016 and has gone on to make 79 appearances.

"He has worked really hard to develop all aspects of his game, and this continued development has been reflected in his regular selection," said director of rugby David Humphreys.

"Back row has become a really competitive position at Gloucester Rugby, with real strength in depth, but Freddie's skill-set and work-rate complement the style of play we are continuing to develop under Johan (Ackermann, Gloucester head coach) and the coaching team," Humphreys added to the club website.

Clarke said: "While I'm pleased to be progressing as an individual, the most important thing is how I contribute to the overall squad effort.

"I genuinely feel that we're going places as a group and I hope to play my part in helping Gloucester Rugby to achieve success in the not too distant future."