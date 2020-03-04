Cardiff Blues: Wales lock Seb Davies signs new contract

Seb Davies has made 68 appearances for Cardiff Blues

Wales lock Seb Davies has become the latest Cardiff Blues player to sign a new contract with the region.

The 23-year-old is in the Wales squad for the 2020 Six Nations campaign and has won seven international caps since his Test debut against Tonga in June 2017.

"I've still got international ambitions," said Davies.

"Making a commitment to Cardiff Blues will only help me to put my hand up and press for more caps in the future."

Davies, who can also play in the back-row was a member of the 2018 Challenge Cup winning side and joins fellow academy graduates Dillon Lewis, Ben Thomas, Shane Lewis-Hughes and Josh Navidi in signing new deals.

"I've enjoyed my time here since stepping up into the first team environment a few years ago, and now I'm looking forward to kicking onto the next stage of my development," said Davies.

"As a group, we've already made some great memories, and we're hungry for more success. You can see we're building something special here.

"This is my home region and I've come through the ranks with a lot of these boys."

