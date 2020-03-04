Chris Ashton: Harlequins sign former England winger after Sale exit

Former England winger Chris Ashton has joined Harlequins two days after leaving Premiership rivals Sale Sharks.

The 32-year-old had his Sharks contract terminated by mutual consent on Monday, with director of rugby Steve Diamond saying "a difference of opinion" with Ashton led to the player's departure.

Ashton, who has scored 86 Premiership tries, says he hopes the move will see him become the first past the 100 mark.

"I know that I have still got a lot to give on the pitch," he said.

More to follow.