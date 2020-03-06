Premiership: Wasps v Gloucester

Lima Sopoaga has not scored a point in the Premiership since his last start on 8 November

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Saturday, 7 March Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio, live scores on the BBC Sport website and app

Wasps' ex-All Black fly-half Lima Sopoaga will make his first league start in four months.

Sopoaga's inclusion at full-back is one of four changes, with lock Charlie Matthews, hooker Tom Cruse and prop Kieran Brookes also coming in.

Gloucester also make four changes as Welsh winger Louis Rees-Zammit starts.

Lloyd Evans is chosen at fly-half with Danny Cipriani on the bench, while Alex Craig comes into the second row and Lewis Ludlow is named at flanker.

Wasps' win at Worcester, in what proved to be former director of rugby Dai Young's final game in charge, was the start of a run of three victories in four Premiership games, which have lifted the Coventry side back within touch of a top-four finish and an end-of-season play-off place.

Gloucester, who are unbeaten in their past four league meetings with Wasps, have gone in the other direction, slumping from third to ninth in the Premiership after a run of four straight defeats.

Wasps: Sopoaga; Watson, Fekitoa, Gopperth, Bassett; Umaga, Robson (capt); Harris, Cruse, Brookes, Matthews, Flament, Shields, Willis, Carr

Replacements: Oghre, West, Alo, Cardall, Morris, Porter, Spink, Odogwu

Gloucester: Marshall; Rees-Zammit, Twelvetrees, Atkinson, Thorley; Evans, Braley; Hohneck, Marais, Balmain, Craig, Mostert (capt), Polledri, Ludlow, Ackermann

Replacements: Walker, Seville, Knight, Slater, Hinkley, Chapman, Cipriani, Seabrook

Referee: Ian Tempest