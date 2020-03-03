England Women v Wales Women: Mia Venner and Ellie Underwood join Red Roses squad

Ellie Underwood trained with England ahead of the 2019 Six Nations but did not win a cap

Women's Six Nations: England v Wales Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday, 7 March Kick-off: 12:05 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, with text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Uncapped Gloucester-Hartpury backs Mia Venner and Ellie Underwood have been called up to the England Women squad before Saturday's game against Wales.

Head coach Simon Middleton has recalled 33 players as the Red Roses' Grand Slam defence continues at Twickenham Stoop.

The record attendance of 10,545 for an England Women ticketed home game outside a World Cup could be broken, with over 9,700 tickets sold so far.

Wales are without a win in this year's tournament.

Full-back Venner, 17, and wing Underwood, 26, join the squad as competition in the back three is at its peak, with Jess Breach, Abby Dow, Sarah McKenna and Emily Scott all in good form.

England are on course to win a second successive Grand Slam after beating France, Scotland and Ireland in the tournament's first three rounds.

England squad

Backs: Breach, Daly-McLean, Dow, Harrison, Hunt, Macdonald, McKenna, Reed, Riley, Scarratt, Scott, Smith, Thompson, Underwood, Venner, Wood.

Forwards: Aldcroft, Beckett, Bern, Botterman, Brown, Burnfield, B Cleall, P Cleall, Cockayne, Cornborough, Davies, Fleetwood, Harper, Hunter, Kerr, Millar-Mills, Talling.