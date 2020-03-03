Bradley Davies: Wales lock signs new Ospreys two-year contract

Bradley Davies has played 56 games and scored two tries for the Ospreys

Wales lock Bradley Davies has signed a new two-year deal to extend his stay at the Ospreys until the end of the 2021-22 season.

Davies, 33, has won 66 caps and made his Ospreys debut in 2016 after arriving from Wasps.

His re-signing follows captain Justin Tipuric's decision to commit his future to the region and the appointment of new head coach Toby Booth.

"I still feel I have a lot to offer as a player," said Davies.

Davies is the latest player to sign a new contract at the Ospreys, following on from centre Owen Watkin, lock Adam Beard, wing Keelan Giles, full-back Cai Evans and props Tom Botha and Rhodri Jones.

They will be joined by new signings scrum half Rhys Webb and full-back Mat Protheroe.

Davies was part of the Wales squad that reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in Japan. He has agreed to take on a mentoring role of younger players in the Ospreys squad and has ambitions to be a coach when his career ends.

"I know my job here now is more than rugby and that is mentoring the younger boys, helping them develop and passing on my experiences to them," said Davies.

"I was lucky to have senior pros, like Rob Sidoli, Deiniol Jones and Paul Tito, do that for me when I was a young player and I feel I have a duty to the boys coming through because I was helped so much when I started.

"I remember the players who sat me down after training and talked about tactics, the mental side of the game, and the physical side of the game - just everything that helps you succeed as a professional rugby player.

"While I know my role is about helping the next generation of Ospreys locks, I still have a job to do on the field and that is getting the Ospreys back to where we belong.

"The Ospreys were always the leading Welsh region and most successful and we need to get back up there. We have had a blip but the Ospreys were always the side winning trophies and being up there."