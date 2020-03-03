Joey Carbery ruled out for remainder of season after ankle surgery

Joey Carbery is helped off the field after suffering an ankle injury against Italy last August

Joey Carbery will miss the remainder of the season as he continues to recover from ankle surgery.

The Munster and Ireland fly-half had surgery last week and will not return to training until the start of the 2020-21 pre-season period.

Carbery had previously been ruled out of action until April with a wrist injury, so missing the Six Nations.

The number 10 picked up the ankle injury during Ireland's World Cup warm-up game against Italy last August.

He suffered the wrist injury during Munster's Pro14 defeat by Ulster in January.

The news will come as a blow to Munster as they continue their challenge for the Pro14 title.