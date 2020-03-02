Six Nations 2020: Ireland v Italy is only postponed fixture amid coronavirus worries

Johnny Sexton
Ireland's Six Nations game against Italy was postponed on Wednesday
Guinness Six Nations: England v Wales
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 7 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports, BBC Radio Wales & Radio Cymru, with text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Six Nations organisers say Ireland v Italy remains the only postponed fixture this weekend after a meeting to address the coronavirus outbreak.

England v Wales and Scotland v France are set to go ahead.

England Women's game in northern Italy on 15 March could be moved to a different location, but the men's game in Rome is set to go ahead.

"As it stands today, all Six Nations matches currently scheduled are set to go ahead," a statement said.

More to follow.

Top Stories

More from the Six Nations

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you