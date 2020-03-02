Six Nations 2020: Ireland v Italy is only postponed fixture amid coronavirus worries
|Guinness Six Nations: England v Wales
|Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 7 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
|Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports, BBC Radio Wales & Radio Cymru, with text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.
Six Nations organisers say Ireland v Italy remains the only postponed fixture this weekend after a meeting to address the coronavirus outbreak.
England v Wales and Scotland v France are set to go ahead.
England Women's game in northern Italy on 15 March could be moved to a different location, but the men's game in Rome is set to go ahead.
"As it stands today, all Six Nations matches currently scheduled are set to go ahead," a statement said.
More to follow.