Six Nations 2020: Ireland v Italy is only postponed fixture amid coronavirus worries

Ireland's Six Nations game against Italy was postponed on Wednesday

Guinness Six Nations: England v Wales Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 7 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports, BBC Radio Wales & Radio Cymru, with text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Six Nations organisers say Ireland v Italy remains the only postponed fixture this weekend after a meeting to address the coronavirus outbreak.

England v Wales and Scotland v France are set to go ahead.

England Women's game in northern Italy on 15 March could be moved to a different location, but the men's game in Rome is set to go ahead.

"As it stands today, all Six Nations matches currently scheduled are set to go ahead," a statement said.

More to follow.