James Davies: Scarlets flanker to miss rest of season through hip injury

Scarlets flanker James Davies has played eight internationals for Wales

Wales and Scarlets flanker James Davies has been ruled out until the 2020-21 season as he prepares for hip surgery.

Davies has not played since Wales' World Cup bronze medal match against New Zealand in November 2019.

It was hoped the 29-year-old would return for Scarlets before the end of the season but the injury requires surgery.

Davies' older brother Jonathan has been ruled out for the 2019-20 season with a knee injury.

A Scarlets spokesperson said: "Unfortunately, James continues to struggle with a hip injury that has prevented his full return to training.

"A decision for surgical intervention to facilitate his recovery has been made. It is hoped this will allow James to begin the 2020-21 season fit and healthy."