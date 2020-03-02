Six Nations 2020: Wales women make two changes for England game

Hannah Jones scored for Wales in their 19-15 defeat at home to Italy in the opening round of the 2020 Six Nations

Six Nations: Wales v France Venue: Twickenham Stoop, London Date: Saturday, 7 March Kick-off: 12:05 GMT Coverage: Report on BBC Sport website and app.

Wales' team to face England in the women's Six Nations shows two changes from the side heavily beaten by France.

Hannah Jones and Natalia John who missed the 50-0 defeat in round three of the tournament both return.

Jones comes in to replace Megan Webb at centre, while Natalia John is back in the second row with Gwen Crabb dropping to the replacements bench.

Wales are yet to win a game in this year's competition while England top the table with three wins from three.

Wales Coach Chris Horsman has no illusions about the task facing his side at Twickenham Stoop.

"We know Saturday's Test will be a huge challenge," he said. "England are one of the best teams in the world right now, if not the best.

"We always knew this would be a challenging championship and following a tough day against France, England will certainly be no easier.

"However, the girls are ready to test themselves again against the best, that's what they want to do in order to improve ahead of next year's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

"We are fulfilling our aims of growing depth in the squad by exposing players to this level of the game."

Wales

Kayleigh Powell; Lisa Neumann, Hannah Jones, Kerin Lake, Caitlin Lewis; Robyn Wilkins, Keira Bevan; Gwenllian Pyrs, Kelsey Jones, Cerys Hale, Georgia Evans, Natalia John, Alisha Butchers, Bethan Lewis, Siwan Lillicrap (capt).

Replacements: Molly Kelly, Cara Hope, Ruth Lewis, Gwen Crabb, Robyn Lock, Ffion Lewis, Hannah Bluck, Lauren Smyth.