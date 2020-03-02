Shalva Mamukashvili: Leicester Tigers sign Georgia hooker for 2020-21 season
- From the section Rugby Union
Leicester Tigers have recruited Georgia international hooker Shalva Mamukashvili for the 2020-21 season.
The 29-year-old front-rower has played 73 Tests for the Lelos, representing his home nation at the 2015 and 2019 World Cup tournaments.
He has also played elite-level domestic rugby for Montpellier, Toulon and Glasgow Warriors.
"He offers us a unique, exciting option," boss Geordan Murphy said.
"Nobody plays 70-odd Test matches and for the quality outfits that Shalva has, unless you are a hard-working, motivated professional - and in the conversations and meetings we have had with him, we've seen that in spades."
Mamukashvili worked with Tigers assistant coach Mike Ford during his time at Toulon.