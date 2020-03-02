England v Wales: Mako Vunipola and Luke Cowan-Dickie available for Wales game

Mako Vunipola missed England's win against Ireland after playing in the victory over Scotland

Guinness Six Nations: England v Wales Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 7 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports, BBC Radio Wales & Radio Cymru, with text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

England prop Mako Vunipola is available for Saturday's home Six Nations match against Wales after missing the Ireland game for personal reasons.

Vunipola, 29, returned from Tonga at the weekend and hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, 26, is also back after being absent last week for family reasons.

Exeter scrum-half Jack Maunder, 22, has been added to the squad.

Back Anthony Watson and flanker Mark Wilson are also part of the 34-man group after injury absences.

Bath wing Watson, 26, has yet to play in this year's tournament because of a calf injury, while 30-year-old Newcastle flanker Wilson - who is on loan at Sale - recently returned to action after knee surgery.

Northampton's 22-year-old scrum-half Alex Mitchell, who had been with the squad as an apprentice, is not available for selection as Maunder joins Willi Heinz, 33, and Ben Youngs, 30, as one of three nines in the group.

Head coach Eddie Jones named a 25-man England training squad on Wednesday after his side revived their Six Nations title credentials with a 24-12 victory over Ireland on 23 February.

After being left out of that slimmed-down group, 22-year-old Saracens back-row forward Ben Earl, who won his first two caps against Scotland and Ireland, has been welcomed back, as has Bath prop Will Stuart, 23.

Northampton's 23-year-old full-back George Furbank, who missed the win against Ireland because of a long-standing groin injury, is also available.

Exeter back Ollie Devoto, 26, Gloucester's Ollie Thorley, 23, and 21-year-old Wasps fly-half Jacob Umaga complete the 34-man group.

Officials are meeting at a pre-arranged World Rugby summit on Monday, with Six Nations unions set to take this opportunity to continue discussions around rescheduling games called off because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Ireland's men's and women's Six Nations games against Italy in Dublin on 7 and 8 March have been postponed.

England squad

Forwards: Cowan-Dickie, Curry, Dunn, Earl, Ewels, Genge, George, Itoje, Kruis, Launchbury, Lawes, Ludlam, Marler, Sinckler, Stuart, Underhill, M Vunipola, Williams, Wilson.

Backs: Daly, Devoto, Farrell, Ford, Furbank, Heinz, Joseph, May, Maunder, Slade, Thorley, Tuilagi, Umaga, Watson, Youngs.

Not available: B Vunipola, Nowell, Moon, Mitchell*, Hill, Dingwall, Cokanasiga.

*apprentice