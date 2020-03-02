Six Nations: Leinster lock Ryan Baird added to Ireland training squad

Ryan Baird has broken into Leinster's first team after coming through the Academy

Leinster lock Ryan Baird has been rewarded for a superb hat-trick against Glasgow in the Pro14 with a call-up to Ireland's Six Nations training camp.

Baird was included in the initial Six Nations squad as a development player but was released back to Leinster.

Ireland will hold a training camp in Dublin after their game against Italy was postponed over coronavirus fears.

Connacht duo Dave Heffernan and Ultane Dillane will also link up with Andy Farrell's 35-man squad.

Ulster's Will Addison has not been included after suffering from a calf injury while Cian Healy's Six Nations is over due to a hip injury sustained in Ireland's humbling defeat by England.

Academy product Baird, 20, has been in fine form for Leinster, who are unbeaten in the Pro14 this season.

He scored after three-and-half minutes against Glasgow before adding further efforts after half-time to complete a memorable hat-trick.

While Ireland's game at home to Italy has been called off, Farrell is preparing his side to take on France in Paris on 14 March.