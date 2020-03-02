Six Nations 2020: Pick your Scotland XV to play France
|Six Nations: Scotland v France
|Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Sunday, 8 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
|Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 live, Radio Scotland & BBC Sport website & app
Ali Price or George Horne? Chris Harris or Huw Jones? Who should Gregor Townsend select as Scotland aim to halt unbeaten France in Sunday's Six Nations match?
The French are chasing a first grand slam in a decade as the tournament's only unbeaten team.
Scotland recovered from losses to Ireland and England to register a much-needed victory over Italy in Rome.
Who are the right men to derail the France juggernaut? Pick and share your XV below.
My Scotland XV
Who would you pick for Scotland's Six Nations match against France? Pick and share your XV