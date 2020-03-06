Six Nations 2020: What do you know about Scotland's French connections?

Six Nations: Scotland v France
Venue: Murrayfield Stadium Date: Sunday, 8 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 live, Radio Scotland & BBC Sport website & app

France arrive in Edinburgh this Sunday with three Six Nations wins from three and in hot pursuit of a first grand slam for 10 years.

Gregor Townsend's side aim to stop them, having won only one of their opening three fixtures.

There is a lot of shared history between the teams, but how strong is your knowledge? Try our quiz below.

