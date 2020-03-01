Super6: Heriot's beat Ayrshire Bulls to earn home semi-final

Harry Paterson
Harry Paterson scored one of four Heriot's tries against Ayrshire Bulls

Heriot's clinched a home play-off in the inaugural Super6 by beating Ayrshire Bulls 26-15 on Sunday.

In the final round of fixtures, the hosts ran in four tries at Goldenacre to top the standings by two points.

They will meet either Bulls or Southern Knights in the semi-finals.

The latter's trip to second-placed Watsonians, who have also secured a home tie, was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, while Stirling County edged Boroughmuir Bears 36-34.

The pair will do battle again in the fifth/sixth-place play-off at Bridgehaugh.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you