Jersey Reds 3-38 Newcastle Falcons: Reds 'showed a lot of character' in home defeat

Jersey Reds' only points against Newcastle came from a first-half Brendan Cope penalty

Jersey Reds director of rugby Harvey Biljon praised the character of his side after losing 38-3 at home to runaway Championship leaders Newcastle.

George McGuigan's hat-trick helped the Falcons go in 24-3 at at half time.

Michael Young and Johnny Williams then crossed after the break.

"Our boys showed a lot of character, but let's take nothing away from Newcastle. They were really impressive in that first half," Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"The control they showed, the power they showed was exceptional. They thoroughly deserved their victory.

"In the second half we didn't give up. We kept going even though it was into tough conditions."

Newcastle, who maintained their perfect record of 14 wins from 14 games, are now 13 points clear at the top.

Jersey remain sixth in the table, having now won just two of their last nine games in all competitions.