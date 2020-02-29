WRU National League results

Welsh rugby

29 FEBRUARY, 2020

Division 1 East

Division 1 East Central

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Division 1 West Central

DIVISION TWO EAST

Abergavenny P - P Blackwood

Croesyceiliog P - P Caerleon

Cwmbran P - P Caldicot

Newport HSOB P - P Hartridge

Talywain P - P Oakdale

Ynysddu P - P Pill Harriers

DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL

Abercynon P - P Caerphilly

Cilfynydd P - P Aberdare

Cowbridge P - P Llantrisant

Gilfach Goch P - P Abercwmboi

Llantwit Fardre P - P Treharris

Taffs Well P - P Llanishen

DIVISION TWO NORTH

Llanidloes P - P Rhyl

Mold 7 - 0 Abergele

Nant Conwy II P - P Shotton Steel

Newtown P - P Welshpool

Wrexham 8 - 3 Colwyn Bay

DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL

Aberavon Quins 22 - 10 Seven Sisters

Bridgend Sports P - P Ystradgynlais

Maesteg Celtic P - P Porthcawl

Morriston P - P Builth Wells

Pencoed P - P Pyle

Resolven P - P Heol Y Cyw

DIVISION TWO WEST

Carmarthen Athletic P - P Fishguard

Loughor P - P Kidwelly

Mumbles P - P Burry Port

Nantgaredig 5 - 13 Tycroes

Pontyberem 16 - 9 Pontarddulais

Tenby United 15 - 7 Milford Haven

DIVISION THREE EAST A

Abertillery B G P - P Abertysswg

Blaina P - P Tredegar Ironsides

Garndiffaith P - P Abercarn

Llanhilleth P - P Rhymney

Machen P - P Usk

RTB Ebbw Vale P - P Deri

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Cardiff Quins P - P Fairwater

Llanharan 20 - 12 Canton

Old Illtydians P - P Pontyclun

Penygraig 17 - 14 Penarth

St Albans P - P Pentyrch

Tylorstown P - P CR Cymry Caerdydd

DIVISION THREE NORTH

Flint P - P Dinbych II

Holyhead P - P Ruthin II

Menai Bridge 0 - 0 Llangefni II **Abandoned due toinjury**

Rhosllanerchrugog 10 - 19 Machynlleth

Wrexham II P - P Pwllheli II

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Baglan P - P Tonmawr

Bryncoch 40 - 5 Cwmgors

Cwmavon P - P Aberavon Green Stars

Swansea Uplands 24 - 0 Nantymoel

Taibach 22 - 14 Cwmllynfell

Vardre P - P Abercrave

DIVISION THREE WEST A

Aberaeron 12 - 10 Lampeter Town

Cardigan 38 - 8 Pembroke Dock Quins

Haverfordwest 32 - 9 Llanybydder

Laugharne P - P Neyland

St Clears 5 - 3 Tregaron

St Davids 5 - 13 Llangwm

DIVISION THREE EAST B

Blackwood Stars P - P Trinant

Chepstow P - P Aberbargoed

Fleur De Lys P - P New Panteg

Nantyglo 15 - 7 Whitehead

Newport Saracens P - P Hafodyrynys

St Julians HSOB P - P New Tredegar

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Caerau Ely P - P Llandaff North

Gwernyfed 10 - 5 Old Penarthians

Hirwaun P - P Ynysowen

Llandaff P - P Cefn Coed

Tonyrefail P - P Wattstown

Treherbert 20 - 19 Llantwit Major

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Alltwen P - P Penlan

Banwen 10 - 18 Briton Ferry

Crynant P - P Bryncethin

Glais 5 - 29 Glyncorrwg

Neath Athletic 10 - 12 Pontrhydyfen

DIVISION THREE WEST B

Amman United 26 - 0 Trimsaran

Betws P - P Furnace United

Cefneithin 11 - 11 Llandeilo

Llandybie P - P New Dock Stars

Llangadog P - P Bynea

Penygroes P - P Tumble

DIVISION THREE EAST C

Bettws P - P Crumlin

Brynithel P - P Crickhowell

Hollybush P - P Beaufort

West Mon P - P Pontllanfraith

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Ferndale P - P Abersychan

Forgeside P - P Cardiff Saracens

Girling P - P Tref y Clawdd

Llanrumney 17 - 6 Llandrindod Wells

Markham P - P Tredegar

Old Tyleryan 18 - 17 Cardiff Internationals

Trefil P - P Whitchurch

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Cwmgwrach P - P Penybanc

Cwmtwrch 24 - 5 Pantyffynnon

Ogmore Vale 14 - 0 Fall Bay

Pontardawe 12 - 24 South Gower

Pontyates P - P Pontycymmer

Rhigos 10 - 31 Tonna

