Cardiff Blues: Head coach John Mulvihill rues mounting injury list

Cardiff Blues lost 14-6 away to Edinburgh in the Pro14

Cardiff Blues were left counting the cost after the narrow 14-6 Pro14 defeat in Edinburgh after losing four players in the build-up.

Wales' Hallam Amos failed a fitness test on a knee injury despite being named in the side and flanker Shane Lewis-Hughes was also injured.

Centre Ben Thomas suffered a head knock in the final training session while scrum-half and scheduled captain Lloyd Williams suffered a reoccurrence of a hip problem in the warm-up.

"I've never had a training week with four changes within 24 hours," said coach John Mulivhill.

Veteran number eight Nick Williams and rookie full-back Ioan Davies flew to Scotland on the day of the match as cover.

Fly-half Jason Tovey, who kicked two first-half penalties, was forced off with a head injury after a collision with a team-mate in the 48th minute.

Blues' injury problems meant a first league start for centre Max Llewellyn and a debut for Ioan Davies, while academy scrum-half Jamie Hill was an unused replacement.

Despite the litany of problems, Cardiff Blues came within two minutes of claiming a losing bonus point with a fine defensive display in a mostly dour encounter.

Cardiff Blues fly-half Jason Tovey scored two first half penatlies against his former club

"To get that close, it was a fantastic performance by the boys," Mulivihill added.

"We came to play a certain game-plan, we did it excellently in the first half,

"But we didn't have enough territory in the second half to come away with points," stand-in skipper Josh Turnbull told BBC Sport Wales.

"But credit to all the squad who came up here, a lot of young boys, I'm proud of the character."

Coach Mulvihill is still bullish about their chances of challenging for a top-three play-off place despite taking just six points from the last four Pro14 games to remain fifth.

"I wouldn't be too worried about the ladder, we came up (to Edinburgh) with a specific plan and nearly got away with it," he said.

"Hopefully we'll have a fit complement of players and get started again.

"There's so many positives from this, Max Llewellyn played well, Ioan Davies played well so we've got some good young ones coming through and getting exposure."

Blues are next scheduled to host Zebre on Saturday, 21 March, providing further travel restrictions because of the coronavirus do not prevent the Italian club travelling.