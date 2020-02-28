Welsh club player banned for eight weeks for racist comments

A Welsh rugby player has been banned for eight weeks for racist comments made towards an opponent.

The incident occurred on 4 January in a match between Cardiff club Llanrumney and Trefil of Blaenau Gwent.

Llanrumney centre Wayne Dacruz claimed he was racially abused during the game by a Trefil player, which led to their players leaving the pitch in protest.

A Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) statement said: "There is no place for abuse of any kind in rugby union."

A total of three red cards were issued during the WRU National League 3 East Central C match at Llanrumney Hall ground, including for Dacruz, who had been cautioned earlier in the match.

A WRU panel decided the player's actions carried a suspension of 12 weeks. The governing body said mitigating factors led to a four-week reduction in the ban.

The mitigating factors "included evidence demonstrating that the behaviour had resulted following significant provocation of the player, evidence suggesting that the behaviour was out of character for the player and the fact that the player has a good disciplinary record over his 20-year playing career".

The Trefil player is able to return to action from Monday, 23 March.

