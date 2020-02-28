Coronavirus: Pro 14 scheduled games 'to go ahead'

Benetton beat Dragons 57-7 when the sides met in Italy in February 2019

Dragons' Pro14 game against Benetton on 6 March is set to go ahead despite the spread of coronavirus.

More than 80,000 people have been infected by the virus worldwide, resulting in nearly 2,800 deaths with northern Italy affected.

Ospreys and Ulster's trips to play in Italy on Saturday have been postponed but all scheduled fixtures are set to go ahead.

"Currently, matches will take place as scheduled unless otherwise directed by local or national authorities or governments," a statement said.

"Should the situation change Pro14 Rugby will fully abide by any instruction or restriction from the medical authorities/governments of each of our territories.

"Detailed scenario-planning has been on-going and it is paramount that the well-being and health of teams, their supporters, staff and match officials are not compromised."

Pro14 chiefs said they were looking at new dates for the postponed Zebre v Ospreys and Benetton v Ulster matches.

But should no alternative dates be found and to ensure fixtures are fulfilled the board of Celtic Rugby DAC has agreed that both teams will be awarded two match points and the game will be deemed a 0-0 draw.

Major sporting events, including Six Nations rugby and the Chinese Grand Prix, have been postponed because of the virus, which originated in China but has since spread to more than 50 countries.