Mefin Davies: Former Wales hooker to join Dragons coaching team

Mefin Davies had a long playing career including spells with Pontypridd, Celtic Warriors, Gloucester, Leicester Tigers and Ospreys.

Former Wales hooker Mefin Davies will join the Dragons coaching team next season.

The 47-year-old will leave his current role as scrum and assistant forwards coach at Worcester Warriors to join the backroom staff at Rodney Parade.

Davies won 38 caps for Wales and was part of the 2005 Six Nations Grand Slam winning squad.

After retiring he worked as development coach at Ospreys and head coach at Swansea.

In 2014 he joined Worcester while current Dragon's director of rugby Dean Ryan was in charge of the English Premiership side.

"I know Mefin very well," said Ryan, "after we worked together during our time at Worcester, where he guided the development of Warriors' talented forwards.

"Investing in our coaching environment will improve us as a team, so it's pleasing to announce that Mefin will be joining us next season.

"He has made a real impression in the English Premiership and we are now looking forward to seeing the impact he can make at Dragons."