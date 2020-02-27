Pro14: Leinster v Glasgow Warriors

D'arcy Rae was injured in Glasgow's defeat by Leinster at Scotstoun at the end of November.

Guinness Pro14: Leinster v Glasgow Warrios Date: Friday, 28 February Venue: RDS Arena, Dublin Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland FM and online

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen makes eight changes for Glasgow Warriors' Pro14 visit to the RDS in on Friday.

Max Deegan and Will Connors, released from Ireland's Six Nations camp, return in the back row for the unbeaten Irish province.

Dave Kearney, Luke McGrath, Joe Tomane and Harry Byrne are four changes in the Leinster backline.

Glasgow boss Dave Rennie makes six switches for the game, including the return of prop D'arcy Rae.

Rae makes his first start since being injured when the two sides met at the end of November.

Leinster top Conference A after 12 wins from 12 games in the Pro14, while a win in Dublin would be a big victory for the Scottish outfit, who narrowly hold the final play-off spot ahead of Cheetahs.

Scotland international Rae and George Turner come into the front row alongside the retained Aki Seiuli, while Rob Harley and Tim Swinson are from a dominant win over Dragons last weekend.

Captain Ryan Wilson switches from number eight to flanker, with Tom Gordon and Matt Fagerson completing the pack.

There are two changes in the backline, with George Horne and Kyle Steyn replacing Jamie Dobie and Ratu Tagive.

Cullen has brought in Deegan and Connors to play alongside Josh Murphy in the back row, while Ryan Baird and Sean Cronin are the other changes among the forwards.

Harry Byrne, brother of Irish international Ross, will play at half-back outside McGrath, while Hugo Keenan, Jimmy O'Brien and James Lowe complete the home team.

"Leinster are a good side - they've got amazing depth," said visiting head coach Rennie. "We're well aware of the challenge, but we've got a good side out on the field ourselves.

"It's nice to welcome back a handful of international boys. We've got a lot of experience in the side with eight centurions in the 23. That level of experience, combining with our young guys is good for the club.

"We've got a game that can trouble anyone - it was a great game over there last year, and we know we'll have to be at our best to get the better of them in Dublin."

Leinster: Keenan, Kearney, J O'Brien, Tomane, Lowe, H Byrne, McGrath; Dooley, Cronin, Bent, Baird, Fardy, Murphy, Connors, Deegan.

Replacements: J Tracy, Milne, Aungier, Dunne, Ruddock, Gibson-Park, Frawley, McFadden.

Glasgow Warriors: Bryce, Seymour, Jones, Grigg, Steyn, G Horne, P Horne; Seiuli, Turner, Rae, Harley, Swinson, Wilson, Gordon, Fagerson.

Replacements: Dolokoto, Allan, McQuillin, Davidson, Gibbins, Dobie, Jackson, Matawalu.