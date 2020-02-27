Jaco Taute: Leicester Tigers back suffers arm injury

Jaco Taute joined Leicester from Munster in the summer of 2019

Leicester Tigers back Jaco Taute has been sidelined for an "extended period" after suffering a torn bicep in his left arm in 21 February's loss at Sale.

After seeing a specialist, the 28-year-old will undergo exploratory surgery and is set to miss up to three months.

"It's very disappointing for Jaco and all of us at the club," head coach Geordan Murphy told Tigers' website.

"He has performed well for us in the midfield, providing a calm, experienced head in each game he has played."

Taute, who played three Tests for South Africa in 2012, has made seven appearances for the Tigers this season.

Murphy added: "We know he will be diligent in his recovery and are hopeful of seeing him back in action this season but, will not be rushing anything that could see him have another disrupted pre-season programme."