Rodney Iona and Zi Alexis: Jersey Reds pair banned for dangerous tackles

Rodney Iona (left) cannot play against until 24 March while Zi Alexis is banned until 7 April

Jersey Reds back Rodney Iona and prop Zi Alexis have been banned after admitting dangerous tackles in the islanders' Championship Cup quarter-final loss to Ealing.

Alexis' first-half tackle on Will Davis "resulted in forceful contact to the head of the opposition player".

He was suspended for five weeks while Samoa international Iona was banned for three weeks for a second-half tackle.

The panel ruled he "misjudged" his challenge on Craig Willis.

"The panel accepted that the player had not intended to make contact with the head of the opponent," a statement read.

Meanwhile, Ealing's James Cannon admitted striking Jersey Reds forward Janco Venter with his elbow and was banned for three weeks.