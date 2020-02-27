England to play Tonga at Twickenham in autumn

Anthony Watson runs with the ball against Tonga
England beat Tonga 35-3 in the pool stage of the 2019 World Cup

World Cup finalists England will play Tonga at Twickenham in a November Test series that includes fixtures against New Zealand, Australia and Argentina.

It will be the first time England have played Tonga outside a Rugby World Cup.

England face New Zealand - who they beat in the World Cup semi-final - on 7 November, before hosting Argentina on 14 November.

The final game of the series is against England's World Cup quarter-final opponents Australia on 28 November.

England's autumn fixtures

England v New Zealand, Saturday, 7 November, 17:30 GMT

England v Argentina, Saturday, 14 November, 20:00 GMT

England v Tonga, Saturday, 21 November, 15:15 GMT

England v Australia, Saturday, 28 November, 15:15 GMT

