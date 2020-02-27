Justin Tipuric: Wales flanker signs new Ospreys three-year deal

Justin Tipuric has played 75 Tests for Wales and one for the British and Irish Lions

Wales flanker and Ospreys captain Justin Tipuric has signed a new three-year deal with the region to end speculation over his future.

The 30-year-old has spent all his career at Ospreys and took over the captaincy from Alun Wyn Jones in 2018.

It has been a busy week for Ospreys who have also announced the appointment of new head coach Toby Booth.

"This is my home region and where it all started for me and I wanted to stay," said Tipuric.

A Grand Slam winner with Wales and a British and Irish Lions Test star, Tipuric made his debut for the Ospreys as a 20-year-old and is ninth on the all-time appearance list with 175 matches.

Tipuric is the latest player to sign a new Ospreys contract following on from centre Owen Watkin, lock Adam Beard, wing Keelan Giles, full-back Cai Evans and props Tom Botha and Rhodri Jones.

The flanker will also be joined by scrum-half Rhys Webb, who is returning to Wales from France via Bath, while Mat Protheroe will link up from Bristol.

Ospreys have only won two out of 18 matches this season and Tipuric has vowed to help turn around the region's flagging fortunes rather than accept big money offers from French and English clubs.

"I watched the club as a supporter and to get the chance to play for them was always a big thing for me," added Tipuric.

"I used to come and watch the Ospreys with my family and friends and I have grown up here.

"This has been a difficult season, nobody would deny that, but now hopefully we can start building for the future.

"My friends are here, my family are here, and I want to see the Ospreys get back to where they used to be.

"We now have a clear path for the future and I want to play my part and be part of that journey.

"It's always flattering to know people want you and value what you do. It's a nice boost, but there is a job to do here."

Ospreys managing director Andrew Millward said Tipuric "had plenty of options on the table" before settling on staying at Liberty Stadium.

"He is an iconic Osprey," said Millward.

"People around the world regard him as one of the best players in the world, and any side in the world would love to have him in their team.

"The fact he has decided to remain an Osprey is a massive statement of intent for all of us at the region."

For the latest Welsh rugby union news follow @BBCScrumV on Twitter.