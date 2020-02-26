Ellis Jenkins: Cardiff Blues hope for Wales flanker return before end of season

Ellis Jenkins in action for Cardiff Blues against Glasgow in October 2018 which was the last time he turned out for his region

Cardiff Blues coach John Mulvihill says he now expects Wales flanker Ellis Jenkins to return from long-term injury before the end of the season.

Jenkins, 26, has been sidelined since November 2018 after suffering a serious leg injury in Wales' victory against South Africa.

The 11-times capped flanker was expected to return in March but that could be delayed.

"We would like to thing he will get game time this season," said Mulvihill.

The Australian added: "His progression is good and we would like to see him in a jersey this season just to give him some confidence going into next season.

"I think that will happen. I can't say it will happen next week but it will happen this season.

"It will be great to have him back when he is ready to go."

Mulvihill also hopes Wales wing Josh Adams will play for the Blues again this season after the 2019 World Cup top try scorer was this week ruled out for up to three months.

Adams suffered an ankle injury in Wales' Six Nations 27-23 defeat to France and will undergo surgery this week.

"It is a real pity for Josh because he has been a standout wing in world rugby and has continued that form into the Six Nations," said Mulvihill.

"He has been outstanding in the minutes he has had for us. It is a part of the game and I am sure he will knuckle down after he has his operation.

"It will be tight to see him before the end of the season. If we are involved in finals there could be a chance because it would be mid June.

"We would hope to see some of the boys like him, Matthew Morgan and Owen Lane in May sometime."

Recruitment drive

Mulvihill says he is also working on next season's recruitment with Blues linked with a move for Dragons and Wales lock Cory Hill.

"We are still waiting on the outcome on a number of players who are contracted to other clubs," said Mulvihill.

"It is a wait and see situation for us and we are comfortable where we are at the moment.

"One of our priorities at the moment is lock and number eight so we are still looking there and are in talks with a number of players."

The regions are also waiting on decisions made by a Professional Rugby Board (PRB) panel about the wages of Wales' top players.

The PRB panel will decide the pay offers of Welsh-based current internationals from an elite group of 38 players for the 2020-21 season and pay 80% of their wages, with the regions contributing 20%.

"Once all the funding models are sorted out it will be a bit easier," said Mulvihill.

"It's going to be sorted earlier than last year which is good and we should get back to a normal cycle of getting most of your recruitment work in October or November which is fair for everyone."