Joe Taufete'e: Worcester Warriors hooker to join Lyon next season
- From the section Rugby Union
Worcester hooker Joe Taufete'e is to leave the Premiership club at the end of the season to join French side Lyon.
The 27-year-old USA international has made 46 Warriors appearances since moving to Sixways in October 2016.
Worcester director of rugby Alan Solomons said the club was losing a "first-class rugby player".
"Joe has been an integral part of Warriors for some years and the contribution he has made is greatly valued and appreciated," Solomons said.
"From a personal point of view, it has been a pleasure to work with Joe. We wish him all the best in his new venture."