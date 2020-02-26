Joe Taufete'e: Worcester Warriors hooker to join Lyon next season

Joe Taufete'e, who switched from playing American Football to rugby union in 2011, joined Worcester from San Diego Breakers

Worcester hooker Joe Taufete'e is to leave the Premiership club at the end of the season to join French side Lyon.

The 27-year-old USA international has made 46 Warriors appearances since moving to Sixways in October 2016.

Worcester director of rugby Alan Solomons said the club was losing a "first-class rugby player".

"Joe has been an integral part of Warriors for some years and the contribution he has made is greatly valued and appreciated," Solomons said.

"From a personal point of view, it has been a pleasure to work with Joe. We wish him all the best in his new venture."