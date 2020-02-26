Northampton Saints: Mallinder, Collins, Hill and Tuala agree new deals

Mallinder, Collins, Hill and Tuala have helped Saints to fourth place in the Premiership table this season

Harry Mallinder, Tom Collins, Paul Hill and Ahsee Tuala have all signed new deals with Northampton Saints.

Tuala, 30, is a Samoa international who played at last year's Rugby World Cup, while fellow full-back Mallinder, 23, and winger Collins, 25, are products of the Franklin's Gardens.

Tight-head prop Hill, 24, won five caps for England in 2016.

"They're all important cogs in our machine," Saints' director of rugby Chris Boyd told the club website.

"He's got a big future ahead of him and I'd like to see him stay at Saints for the next seven or eight years," Boyd said of Hill.

"If he does I can see him being both highly-capped for the club and going on to play for England again."

The length of the contracts signed with the quartet have not been disclosed.