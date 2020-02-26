Coronavirus: Ireland v Italy Six Nations games postponed over health concerns

The postponement was confirmed following a meeting between the Irish Health Minister and the IRFU

The Ireland v Italy men's and women's Six Nations games scheduled for Dublin on 7 and 8 March have been postponed because of the coronavirus.

Irish Health Minister Simon Harris said on Tuesday evening that the men's game should not go ahead.

The Minister met with the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) on Wednesday morning and a statement followed confirming the postponements.

Eleven towns in northern Italy are in lockdown following 11 deaths.

The Ireland's men were scheduled to face Italy at the Aviva Stadium on 7 March before the women's game the following day in Dublin.

Ireland's chief medical officer said on Wednesday that the decision to call for the cancellation of the match in Dublin was "not made lightly".

Tony Holohan said it was "the only responsible decision that could have been made".

Speaking in a media briefing at the Department of Health, he added: "What was of concern to us was the nature of the mass gathering, a large group of people coming together from an affected area where we don't believe we fully understand the community transmission pattern in that area.

"We think there may be many more cases there that have yet to be identified. We don't think any other responsible decision could have been made."

If the match is cancelled it could cost millions of euro.

Asked who will pick up the bill, Dr Holohan said: "We are having an engagement with the IRFU after this conference and I don't want to pre-empt the outcome of that discussion.

Italy's men's and women's teams were scheduled play in Ireland in two weeks before hosting England in the final round.

Scotland women's match in Italy on Sunday was called off and is yet to be rearranged.

Serie A games behind closed doors

The outbreak in the Lombardy and Veneto regions has already led to a decision play five Serie A football matches behind closed doors this weekend, including Juventus' match at home to Inter Milan

This weekend's Serie A matches at Udinese, AC Milan, Parma and Sassuolo will take place without fans.

Games at Lazio, Napoli, Lecce and Cagliari will go ahead with supporters as normal, but Sampdoria's match on Monday is yet to be decided upon.

Inter's Europa League last-32 home match against Ludogorets on Thursday will also be played behind closed doors because of fears about the possible spread of the virus.

Inter were one of four Serie A clubs to postpone their games last weekend.

Serie A fixtures to be played behind closed doors: Juventus v Inter (Sun, 19:45 GMT); Udinese v Fiorentina (Sat, 17:00 GMT); AC Milan v Genoa (Sun, 11:30 GMT); Parma v Spal (Sun, 14:00 GMT); Sassuolo v Brescia (Sun, 14:00 GMT)

Serie A matches to be played with fans: Lazio v Bologna (Sat, 14:00 GMT); Napoli v Torino (Sat, 19:45 GMT); Lecce v Atalanta (Sun, 14:00 GMT); Cagliari v Roma (Sun, 17:00 GMT)

Still to be decided: Sampdoria v Hellas Verona (Mon, 19:45 GMT)

Ferrari takes measures

Formula 1 team Ferrari also says it has taken measures to limit the impact of the outbreak.

Ferrari has closed its museums in Maranello and Modena, while all external visits and all non-critical business travel have been stopped.

But the situation is so far not directly affecting the Ferrari race team's preparations for the new Formula 1 season.

Ferrari personnel flew to Spain on a chartered jet on Tuesday in preparation for the final pre-season test, which starts in Barcelona on Wednesday.

"The situation is being monitored closely. New measures will be promptly implemented and communicated should they become necessary," the team said.

The Chinese Grand Prix, which had been scheduled for 17 April, has already been postponed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak while there are questions surrounding other early-season races.

A spokesman for F1 said the sport will continue to monitor the global situation but that there were no plans "at the moment" to postpone further races.

The Vietnam International Challenge badminton event, an Olympic qualifier, was shifted from late March to early June, the Badminton World Federation said on Tuesday. That event was due to take place a week before the Vietnam Grand Prix.

Concerns about the spread of the virus in the Middle East have heightened following an outbreak in Iran, which has officially reported 95 cases.