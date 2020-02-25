Welsh Rugby Union: Governing body forced to hold EGM over clubs funding

Chairman Gareth Davies speaking at the Welsh Rugby Union Annual General Meeting in November 2019

The Welsh Rugby Union will be forced to hold an extraordinary general meeting by clubs over the new funding method introduced.

The governing body confirmed receipt of a requisition from 34 member clubs to hold an EGM under Article 30 of the WRU articles of association.

This triggers a 21-day period during which an EGM will be called.

The date and venue of the meeting has yet to be established, with more details expected next week.

The clubs want to rescind the current funding model introduced by the WRU and restore the old system.

The proposal is that a vote is held on what has been termed as the 'New Audit', the method through which member clubs receive direct funding for their activities.

The exact motion is: "To rescind the decision of the WRU Community Game Board in December 2019 on wherein they resolved to implement a new funding model 'New Audit' to replace the previous season's 'Old Audit' and that the final instalment of the WRU development grant is calculated and paid in accordance with the 'Old Audit' and not by any reference to the 'New Audit'."

While the distribution models differ, the WRU say the amount of total funding allocated to clubs is identical for both the old and new audit.

WRU chairman Gareth Davies was disappointed with the timing of the EGM.

"Recent governance changes have resulted in a streamlined board and the creation of a community sub-board, tasked with representing the views and the best interests of the community game in Wales," said Davies.

"Across sport, governing bodies are under increasing financial pressure and we additionally took the step of 'ring-fencing' funding for the community game, guaranteeing a minimum level of investment. We are, fundamentally, a union of clubs.

"While the timing of the EGM notice, during the Six Nations, is unfortunate it is equally disappointing that an operational matter in this case the mechanism through which member clubs are directly funded - a matter which should be dealt with through the structures and processes already in place, has led to an EGM.

"That said, now the EGM has been triggered, we do welcome the opportunity to further debate these important issues with our members."