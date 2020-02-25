Six Nations 2020: Irish prop Healy out of final two games

Cian Healy ready to move in after Bundee Aki is tackled in Sunday's defeat by England

Ireland prop Cian Healy will miss the rest of the Six Nations because of a hip injury sustained in the weekend defeat by England.

It's a big blow for the Irish as they prepare for their final two games against Italy and leaders France.

Healy was forced off with the injury in the first half as Ireland missed out on the Triple Crown at Twickenham.

Ireland have not provided a time frame for a possible return of the experienced Leinster front row.

Leinster take on champions Saracens in a Champions Cup quarter-final in Dublin on 4 April.

Ireland are not back in Six Nations action until 7 March although the Aviva Stadium match with Italy is in doubt because of the coronavirus situation.

A number of players have been released back to their clubs - Will Connors, Max Deegan, Chris Farrell, David Kearney, Luke McGrath and Jack O'Donoghue have returned to their provinces for Pro14 games.

Ulster quartet Billy Burns, Stuart McCloskey, Jack McGrath and Tom O'Toole will attend the Ireland camp in Dublin this week after the Pro14 match at Benetton was postponed because of Coronavirus fears.

Ulster lock Iain Henderson is also included in the training squad after missing the England game because of family reasons.