Coronavirus: Italy's Six Nations matches against Ireland and England could be under threat

Six Nations organisers say they are "monitoring very closely" the Coronavirus situation, with games in the final two rounds of the tournament potentially under threat.

Italy's men and women's teams travel to Ireland in a fortnight before hosting England in the final round.

Seven people have died and 229 tested positive for the virus and 11 towns in Lombardy and Veneto are in lockdown.

Scotland Women's Six Nations match in Italy on Sunday was cancelled.

While two Pro14 matches scheduled for this weekend have been called off - Ospreys against Zebre in Parma and Ulster's trip to Treviso to face Benetton.

"Six Nations is monitoring this situation very closely and is in regular contact with the FIR and all other Unions and Federations as well as the relevant local authorities and health organisations," a statement from the organisers said.

Ireland men are due to take on Italy at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Saturday 7 March, while the women's match is on the following day at nearby Donnybrook.

In the final round of Six Nations fixtures, Italy's men host England on Saturday 14 March and the women are at home to England on 15 March.

Ireland's Health Minister Simon Harris said that "big decisions" will have to be made in the interest of public safety, adding that he was thinking particularly of the Ireland-Italy rugby match.