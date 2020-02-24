Six Nations 2020: England prop Mako Vunipola set to miss Wales match

Mako Vunipola started England's victory over Scotland in round two

England are set to still be without prop Mako Vunipola for their next Six Nations match against Wales on 7 March but back Anthony Watson could return.

Vunipola missed Sunday's win over Ireland after travelling to Tonga for family reasons and is unlikely to be back for the Wales tie at Twickenham.

Watson, who plays wing or full-back, has not appeared in the championship so far because of a calf injury.

"Mako probably won't be back for Wales," said head coach Eddie Jones.

"Anthony's got to do a running session and if he gets through that we'll get him into camp."

Vunipola, 29, was not selected for England's opening weekend defeat by France, but started in the round two win over Scotland at Murrayfield.

Joe Marler replaced him at loosehead for the win over Ireland at Twickenham, with Ellis Genge coming off the bench.

Watson's return would boost England's options in the back three, after George Furbank, who started the first two games at full-back, missed the Ireland game through injury, with Elliot Daly moving to full-back and centre Jonathan Joseph playing on the wing.

England are still in contention to win this year's Six Nations title as they sit second after three rounds, four points behind leaders France.

After facing Wales, Jones' side complete their campaign against Italy in Rome on Saturday 14 March.